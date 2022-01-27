Crime Stoppers: West Terre Haute car theft

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week, Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a vehicle theft and arson case.
On January 21, at around 12:45 A.M., a 2017 White Ford Fusion was stolen from Lockhart Court in West Terre Haute.
The vehicle was later found burnt a short distance away near Southlake Rd, in a field.
Detectives are requesting any information related to the theft and destruction of this vehicle.
If you have any information on this case, please call crime stoppers at 812-238-STOP.
You could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.