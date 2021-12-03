Crime Stoppers: The twice stolen truck

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week, Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a theft case.
Detectives are working on a vehicle theft in which a truck was stolen from 4900 Block of N 13th Street on October 15. The truck was later located in an alley and was towed by Durrs.
On November 17, the vehicle was again stolen from Durrs impound lot.
The vehicle is a Gray 2007 Ford F250 that is lifted with aftermarket rims.
There is also Harley Davidson stickers under the F250 emblems on the vehicle.
If you know the location of the vehicle, or have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP. You could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.