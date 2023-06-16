Crime Stoppers: The Tabortown vehicle break-ins

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week's Crime Stoppers come from the Vigo County Sheriff's Office, where Detectives need your help identifying suspects in several vehicle break-ins.
On June 3, Vigo County deputies were called to the 2200 Block of North Tabortown Street for several vehicle break-ins.
When police arrived, they learned several vehicles had been broken into, and items were taken from those vehicles. Nearby video surveillance caught two people at one of the vehicles as they were attempting to enter.
The two suspects are wearing light-colored clothing and appear to be wearing masks.
If you recognize the suspect or have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP or the Vigo County Sheriff's Office at 812-462-3226.
All tips to Crimestoppers are anonymous, and you could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.