Crime Stoppers: The stolen truck in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This week Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a Vehicle Theft case.
Detectives are working on a Vehicle Theft Case in Southern Vigo County. Around 1 A.M. on 11/28/2021, a 2005 white company box truck was stolen from 7600 Block S. SR 63 Terre Haute, IN. Inside the truck had numerous tools and materials stolen as well.
Just before 6 A.M., the truck was abandoned in the parking lot of the Wigwam in North Terre Haute. Near where the truck had been located, several storage units were also damaged.
The suspect is seen getting out of the stolen truck and getting into the rear passenger side seat of a four-door car (possibly red four-door Oldsmobile Alero).
If you recognize the vehicle or have any information on this case, please call crime stoppers at 812-238-STOP. You could receive up to $1000 if your tip leads to an arrest.