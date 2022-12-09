Crime Stoppers: The southside Menards thieves

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week's Crime Stoppers comes from the Vigo County sheriff's office files.
Detectives need your help solving a theft case that happened on November 30 at Menards in southern Vigo County.
An older White man wearing a black and grey jacket and a White woman wearing a black jacket and carrying a multicolored bag entered the store.
The pair selected various items, concealed them, and later left the store, failing to pay. They left in a white truck.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP, or click here.
If your tip leads to an arrest, you could receive up to $1,000.