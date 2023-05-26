Crime Stoppers: The Hobby Lobby speaker and fountain thieves

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week's Crime Stoppers come from the Vigo County Sheriff's Office. Detectives need your help in identifying a recent theft.
On May 10, 2023, two suspects entered the Hobby Lobby at 4651 S US 41 and stole items from the store.
The male suspect picks up a pair of iHome Outdoor Rock Speakers, and both suspects walk out of the store without paying. As they were leaving, the female picked up a small water fountain and left without paying.
The male suspect is white, wearing black shorts, a red shirt, and a blue and white ballcap. He has tattoos on his arms and neck.
The female suspect is white, wearing black pants and a yellow shirt. She has blonde hair and tattoos on her left arm.
If you know the identity of the suspects or If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP or the Vigo County Sheriff's Office at 812-462-3226.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous, and you could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.