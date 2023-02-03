Crime Stoppers: Sweet Lou's Pizza burglary

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week's Crime Stoppers come from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff's Office where
Detectives need your help in locating a burglary suspect.
On January 27, 2023, Vigo County Deputies were called to Sweet Lou's Pizza, located in the 8500 Block of Wabash Avenue, for a burglary.
Police learned someone had entered the business and had taken a safe with several thousand dollars inside.
The suspect was caught on surveillance cameras. The suspect is a white male wearing a hoodie, gloves, and backpack.
If you have any information on his identity, please call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP or the Vigo County Sheriff's Office at 812-462-3226. You could receive up to $1000.00 if your tip leads to an arrest.