Crime Stoppers: Sweet Lou's Pizza burglary

  • Updated
  • 0

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week's Crime Stoppers come from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff's Office where

Detectives need your help in locating a burglary suspect.

On January 27, 2023, Vigo County Deputies were called to Sweet Lou's Pizza, located in the 8500 Block of Wabash Avenue, for a burglary.

Police learned someone had entered the business and had taken a safe with several thousand dollars inside.

The suspect was caught on surveillance cameras. The suspect is a white male wearing a hoodie, gloves, and backpack.

If you have any information on his identity, please call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP or the Vigo County Sheriff's Office at 812-462-3226. You could receive up to $1000.00 if your tip leads to an arrest.

