Crime Stoppers: Suspected Vigo County meth dealer

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week, Crime Stoppers need your help in locating a wanted person.
Darielle Jordan is wanted on several warrants out of Vigo Superior Court Div 3. These warrants include Residential Entry, Dealing Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance.
Jordan is a 30-year-old Black Female, 6'0" and 200 pounds. She Black hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Darielle Jordan, please call crime stoppers at 812-238-STOP or the Vigo County Sheriff's Office at 812-462-3226. You could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.