Crime Stoppers: Subject wanted on a level 3 warrant

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week's Crime Stoppers comes from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff's Office, where deputies need your help locating a wanted individual.
Christopher Brown is wanted on a level 3 warrant for dealing and possession of methamphetamine.
Brown is a 32-year-old white male, 5'9'', 160 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. Brown may have a beard, as seen in the photo above. Brown also has several tattoos on his right arm.
If you have information on the whereabouts of Brown, please call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP or the Vigo County Sheriff's Office at 812-462-3226. To submit a tip online, click here.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous, and you could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.