...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
115.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast,
southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Crime Stoppers: Subject wanted on a level 3 warrant

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week's Crime Stoppers comes from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff's Office, where deputies need your help locating a wanted individual.

Christopher Brown is wanted on a level 3 warrant for dealing and possession of methamphetamine.

Christopher Brown Mugshot

Brown is a 32-year-old white male, 5'9'', 160 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. Brown may have a beard, as seen in the photo above. Brown also has several tattoos on his right arm.

Christopher Brown Tattoos

If you have information on the whereabouts of Brown, please call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP or the Vigo County Sheriff's Office at 812-462-3226. To submit a tip online, click here.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous, and you could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.