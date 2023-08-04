Crime Stoppers: Stealing from the south side Menards

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week's Crime Stoppers come from the Vigo County Sheriff's Office, where Detectives need your finding suspects in a recent theft.

On July 9, Vigo County deputies took a theft report from Menards, located at 1888 E Jessica Drive in Southern Vigo County.

It was reported that a white male with a grey shirt, dark pants with several tattoos, along with a white female with blonde hair and a black dress with white stripes, entered the store.

They then selected items from the store and checked them out, and they left the store, later leaving in a grey four-door SUV.

It was later discovered by Menards staff that the barcodes of the items in which they purchased were changed. Detectives now need your help in identifying the suspects. Please look at these photos.

If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP or the Vigo County Sheriff's Office at 812-462-3226.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous, and you could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.