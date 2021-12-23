Crime Stoppers: Stealing from Sam's Club and bolting on a bicycle

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Crime Stoppers needs your help solving a theft case this week.
On November 30, Vigo Co Deputies took a theft report at Sams Club located on South U.S. 41.
Sam's Club reported that a white male had taken around $600 worth of merchandise.
Sam's had reported that the suspect had taken several items, including a backpack that he concealed the items in.
He then exited the store and left on a bicycle.
Detectives need assistance in identifying the male.
If you recognize this man or have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.
You could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.