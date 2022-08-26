Crime Stoppers: Police search for Menards theft suspect

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a man who they believe stole items from a local store.
On August 20, 2022, Vigo County deputies took a report from Menards located on South US 41.
Deputies learned that a white male suspect entered the store, selected items and left the store without paying.
The suspect is a white male in a brown hat with a brown vest and white shirt.
The suspect also appears to be driving a white older model four-door vehicle.
Detectives now need your help in identifying that suspect. if you have any information on who he is, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP or the Vigo County Sheriff's Office at 812-462-3226.
You could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.