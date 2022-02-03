 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Crime Stoppers: Judith Abrams - wanted for failure to appear on neglect of a dependent charges

  • Updated
  • 0

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Crime Stoppers and News 10 need your help finding a wanted woman this week.

Judith Abrams is wanted out of Division 1 Court for Failure to Appear on Neglect of Dependent Charges.

Crime Stoppers: Judith Abrams - wanted for failure to appear on neglect of a dependent charges

Abrams is a white female 5'2",130 lbs, with brown eyes and blonde hair.

She has tattoos on both arms.

Abrams does not have a last known address, but she is known to frequent the Terre Haute area.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Judith Abrams, please call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

You could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.

Recommended for you