Crime Stoppers: Judith Abrams - wanted for failure to appear on neglect of a dependent charges

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Crime Stoppers and News 10 need your help finding a wanted woman this week.
Judith Abrams is wanted out of Division 1 Court for Failure to Appear on Neglect of Dependent Charges.
Abrams is a white female 5'2",130 lbs, with brown eyes and blonde hair.
She has tattoos on both arms.
Abrams does not have a last known address, but she is known to frequent the Terre Haute area.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Judith Abrams, please call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.
You could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.