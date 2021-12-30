Crime Stoppers: Investigators look for tips in fatal hit and run

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Investigators with the Vermillion County Sheriff's Office have followed up on all leads that we currently have, in the hit-and-run death investigation of Edward A. Silotto, 51 of Montezuma.
He was hit on U.S. Highway 36 while walking eastbound from State Road 71, near Dana, on February 23, 2021.
Silotto was airlifted from the scene to Carle Hospital in Champaign Illinois, where he was later pronounced deceased.
Investigators still need help from the public in attempting to identify the vehicle they believe is involved.
Investigators believe the truck to be a dark colored, possibly blue, Ford, extended cab, one-ton with dual rear wheels and with a red snow plow that says "BOSS" on the front.
The truck also appears to have possible construction materials in the bed of the truck.
This truck is on several videos driving eastbound on U.S. Highway 36, from the Illinois state line just shortly after we can see Silotto walk east from the gas station at the intersection of U.S. Hwy 36 and SR 71 south of Dana.
Approximately one minute later, the same truck came back from the east on highway 36, turned north on State Road 71.
On the north end of Dana, the truck turned east on CR 500 S (also called Ocean-to-Ocean road) which again connects to U.S. Highway 36. Minutes later, the same truck is passing through Montezuma east bound, into Rockville and then turns south on U.S. Highway 41 in Rockville.
If you have any information on this case please call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.
Remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.