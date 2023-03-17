Crime Stoppers: Fakes counterfeit currency at Academy Sports

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This week's Crime Stoppers come from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff's Office, where detectives need your help in identifying a suspect.
On March 4, 2023, Vigo County deputies were dispatched to Academy Sports.
When they arrived, deputies reported that a Hispanic or Black male wearing a dark hoodie, hat and mask had entered the store and attempted to purchase several items with fake one-hundred-dollar bills.
If you have any information on the identity of the suspect or any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-stop or the Vigo County sheriff's office at 812-462-3226.
You could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.