Crime Stoppers: Classic car theft in Vermillion County

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police need your help solving a burglary in Vermillion County in this week's edition of Crime Stoppers.
The Vermillion County Sheriff's Office needs your help in solving a Burglary.
Sheriffs Deputies were called to a house on State Road 63 south of Perrysville, in Northern Vermillion County.
Police say numerous antique items were stolen.
The items include antique furniture and two antique vehicles. One is a 1931 Ford Truck, and another is a 1930 Model A Coupe.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP or the Vermillion County Sheriff's Office at 765-832-7785.
You could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.