Crime Stoppers: Busting windows with a bat at ISU

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This week, the Indiana State University Police and Crime Stoppers needs your help solving a Criminal Mischief Case.
According to ISU police, the crime happened on Tuesday, May 24th, 2022, at 6:18 A.M.
ISU detectives reported a white male suspect with dark hair, a beard, wearing a grey jacket, and black shorts was caught on camera in parking Lot Q, breaking out windows on a vehicle with a bat.
He can be seen riding a small bike up to the vehicle, removing the bat from a bag, and busting the windshield and side glass of the vehicle.
He was last seen riding the bike west on Chestnut Street, crossing 3rd Street at 6:25 A.M.
If you recognize the suspect or have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP or the ISU Police Department at 812-237-5555. You could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.