Crime stoppers: Burglary

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) --Crimestoppers and News 10 needs your help in solving a Burglary.
On March 8, 2022, Deputies were called to the 8400 block of North Erickson Street in Northern Vigo County on a business alarm at the Duke Energy Powerstation.
Once on scene, Deputies located several indicators of a Burglary that had taken place on the property.
After securing the scene, Deputies reviewed the video surveillance and found that between 9 and 10 pm on March 7, a late 80's/early 90s GMC could be seen entering the property.
The vehicle is dark blue or black in color. It appears to have a white bed with dark paint splashed on it.
The suspect appears to be a white male.
If you recognize the vehicle or the male or have any information on this case, please call crime stoppers at 812-238-STOP. You could receive up to $1000.00 if your tip leads to an arrest.