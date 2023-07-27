Crime Stoppers: Burglary in northern Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week's Crime Stoppers comes from the Vigo County Sheriff's Office, where detectives need your help in solving a burglary.

On June 13th at 7:35pm a white male and a white female (pictured below) entered a vacant property on East Grant Avenue in northern Vigo County.

Crimestoppers Suspects NOTE: These images are digitally enhanced, and are computer approximations of what the suspects may look like.

The male and female were in an older burgundy Chevrolet Z71 Silverado pickup truck with black wheels (vehicle pictured below).

Crimestoppers Suspect Vehicle Description: A burgundy Chevrolet Z71 Silverado pickup truck.

Later in the evening or early the next morning, the vehicle returned to the property several times. On the last visit the vehicle was pulling a small trailer holding several items which were stolen from the property.

If you recognize the suspects or have any information on this case, please call Crimestoppers at 812-238-STOP (7867) or the Vigo County Sheriff's Office at 812-462-3226.

To submit a tip online, click here. All tips to Crimestoppers are anonymous and you could recieve up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.