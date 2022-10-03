Crews to start work on I-70 that will force overnight ramp closures in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Work is expected to start Monday night on parts of Interstate 70.
The Indiana Department of Transportation will be installing message boards and camera poles.
The work is part of the information technology systems installation" project in Vigo County.
The cameras will allow INDOT to see accidents and other issues in real-time.
The work means ramps will be closed Monday and Tuesday.
The westbound exit ramp for State Road 641 will close at 9:00 P.M. and reopen Tuesday morning at 3:00.
The westbound exit ramp at Darwin Road will close Tuesday night at 9:00 and reopen Wednesday morning at 3:00.