Crews set to begin work on damaged bridge over I-70 - here's how it will impact you

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A repair project on Interstate 70 could add some time to your commute.
The Illinois Department of Transportation says work will start on July 10 to replace three damaged bridge beams over the interstate.
The work will happen in the westbound lanes just west of the Illinois/Indiana state line. Traffic will be down to one lane.
Starting on July 24, crews will close both I-70 westbound lanes from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. each day until July 28.
The project is expected to wrap up by August 10.