TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Tuesday is a big day in Terre Haute. Crews are set to break ground on the new casino.

The "Queen of Terre Haute Casino Resort" will be on the east side of town.

The property is at 4442 East Margaret Drive. It's not far from the I-70, State Road 46 interchange.

The ground-breaking is set for 11:00 A.M. Local officials and Churchill Downs representatives will be on hand.