Crews respond to four different fires in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Sunday, the Terre Haute Fire Department responded to four different fires.
All four fires happened within a span of 10 hours, with the last two fires happening within 20 minutes of one another.
Chief Bill Berry with the Terre Haute Fire Department says there were no injuries at any of the fires.
The first fire was around 7:45 a.m. at 655 Water Street. Crews were on the scene for 90 minutes and they say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The second fire happened just after 3:00 p.m. at 1103 Voorhees Street. Crews were on the scene for 45 minutes and they say the cause of the fire is electrical in nature.
The third fire happened at 5:25 p.m. at 834 S. 8th Street. Crews were on the scene for 90 minutes and they say the cause of the fire is possibly electrical in nature.
Finally, the fourth fire happened around 5:45 p.m. at 1107 N. 7th Street. Crews were on the scene for 30 minutes and they say the cause of the fire is an accidental cooking incident.