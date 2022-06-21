 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on
Tuesday...June 21 for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll...Tippecanoe...Howard...Boone...Hamilton...Madison...
Delaware...Hendricks...Vigo...Shelby...Greene...Brown...
Bartholomew...Knox...Daviess.

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Crews respond to fire at International Paper in Vermillion County

international paper fire

NEWPORT, Ind. (WTHI) - A fire at a Vermillion County mill is under investigation.

On Tuesday afternoon, crews responded to a fire at International Paper in Newport.

A representative from the company told News 10 all of the employees at the mill made it out safely.

The actual cause of the fire remains under investigation.

See the full statement from the company below:

"This afternoon there was a fire at our Newport Containerboard Mill. All team members were safely evacuated from the area immediately and there were no injuries. We appreciate the immediate response of trained team members on-site to help control the fire and the quick response of local fire departments who are working to fully extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation."

