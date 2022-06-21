Crews respond to fire at International Paper in Vermillion County

NEWPORT, Ind. (WTHI) - A fire at a Vermillion County mill is under investigation.
On Tuesday afternoon, crews responded to a fire at International Paper in Newport.
A representative from the company told News 10 all of the employees at the mill made it out safely.
The actual cause of the fire remains under investigation.
See the full statement from the company below:
"This afternoon there was a fire at our Newport Containerboard Mill. All team members were safely evacuated from the area immediately and there were no injuries. We appreciate the immediate response of trained team members on-site to help control the fire and the quick response of local fire departments who are working to fully extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation."