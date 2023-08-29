Crews respond to fire at a Knox County high school

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Crews were called to a fire at a Knox County high school. It started Tuesday evening at Vincennes Lincoln High School.
Our crew on the scene reported seeing smoke coming from a kitchen area. Fire crews were seen walking into the building with hoses and on top of the building's roof.
Vincennes Fire Chief Bret Bobe told News 10 the fire was contained to the kitchen, but there is water and smoke damage.
Due to the fire, Lincoln High School will operate on an eLearning schedule Wednesday, August 30. The school expects to be back in-person Thursday.
We will bring you updates as soon as they become available.