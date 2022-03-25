Crews respond to a fire on South 7th Street

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials say no one was hurt in a Terre Haute fire.
It happened late Thursday night on South 7th street in Terre Haute. The Terre Haute Fire Department was dispatched to a fire at a multi-occupancy building.
Firefighters searched the building and found no one inside. They recovered one dog, two cats, and several lizards. Officials say there is still one cat left unaccounted for.
Battalion Chief Scott Dalton says there were several working smoke detectors in the apartment. He says smoke detectors are crucial for safety. In this case, he says they could have played a role in getting residents out quickly.
"That just goes to show that if there was someone in the apartment, they would have been able to get early notification to escape the fire," Dalton said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.