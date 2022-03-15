Crews plan on widening a portion of Springhill Drive

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Planning is well underway to overhaul part of Springhill Road.
Crews will be widening the road to three lanes.
This is from 7th Street to Erie Canal Road.
There will also be ditch work along Springhill.
County Commissioner Brendan Kearns said they're working with the Indiana Department of Transportation on a timeline.
He said they hope work will start early this summer.
Electric poles have to be re-located as part of the process.
The project is estimated to take two years.