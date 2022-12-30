 Skip to main content
Around 30 were displaced after Terre Haute Travelodge fire

  Updated
By Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Firefighters are still investigating a fire at Terre Haute hotel.

It happened just after 3:00 Friday afternoon at the Travelodge hotel on South 3rd street.

Firefighters told our crew on the scene they believed it started in a laundry room. They say everyone was able to make it out uninjured.

They had to close down the northbound portion of 3rd street while they fought the fire.

Officials say the Red Cross is helping with an estimated 30 people displaced from the hotel.

We've reached out to firefighters for a cause. We are still waiting to get that information.

