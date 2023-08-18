Crews in Sullivan catch dragon - but there was a small Hiccup

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - The search was on for a dragon in Sullivan County. Before you get too alarmed, or laugh, let us explain.
The Sullivan City Fire Department said they are often called to help the police in different emergencies - but this one was something a little different.
Police were called to State Street in Sullivan for a report of an animal running loose. The caller said they saw a reptile running on State Street and thought it might be venomous.
When officials arrived, they said they found the creature, which turned out to be a Bearded Dragon named Hiccup. First responders caught up to Hiccup and helped the little guy find its home.
The Sullivan City Fire Department said its owners were very grateful.