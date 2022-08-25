Crews in Lyons gear up for annual Schied Diesel Extravaganza

LYONS, Ind. (WTHI) - Crews in Lyons, Indiana, are working on setting up an annual event.
The Schied Diesel Extravaganza is this weekend.
The event will have food vendors, drag racing, and campsites available.
This will be the first year with a live concert.
Organizers say many come from all over the country to camp out over the weekend for the event.
It's at the Wagler Motorsports Park.
The main events will be on Friday and Saturday. Gates will open at 8:00 A.M. on both days.
Tickets are $40 at the gate. The costs drops to $25 after 6:00. Kids under 12 are free.