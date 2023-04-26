Crews continue work on the Terre Haute Casino Resort

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Casino Resort project continues moving forward.
News 10 spoke with the vice president of Churchill Downs Wednesday.
He shared that construction on the project is right on schedule. Windows are being installed, and crews are working on the 8th floor with two more floors to go!
"It's really taking shape; we're really excited about it. I did a tour a couple of weeks ago, and it's really looking great," Mike Rich said.
Rich met with nearly 50 local businesses to discuss possibly working with them.
The resort hopes to work with many small businesses and vendors, with at least 20 percent of them being owned by women or minorities.