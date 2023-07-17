Crews continue to clear limbs and trees in Vigo County after storms

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - People have been dropping-off tree limbs in Vigo County at the south highway garage.
Commissioner Chris Switzer says several hundred people have dropped-off truck-loads of debris. And due to the interest, the site will be open for one more week.
County leaders are determining just how the pile will eventually be cleared.
"We would certainly welcome help from the state with a big tub grinder or something like that to get rid of this debris, and then we'll have the mulch on-site if anybody wants to get that well. So we're kind of waiting to hear what they're going to do. Ultimately, it may be something the Vigo County Solid Waste Management District has to take care of," Switzer said.
The county hopes to pick up the trees left along roads in the coming months. But with other projects, like paving, officials say dropping the debris off on your own is most efficient.
You may also be seeing trees along city streets. Crews are in the process of cleaning up trees and limbs.
In some spots, there are still entire trees left to be chopped up. The city has asked residents to place their limbs in the tree rows.
You may need to call 3-1-1 if they've already made a pass through your area.