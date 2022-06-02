Crews continue to clean and renovate historic Terre Haute building

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Crews are working to clean up a historic building in downtown Terre Haute.
News 10 got an inside look at the old First Financial building on Wabash Avenue.
The building was built in 1904 but has sat vacant since 2008. First Financial donated the building to Indiana Landmarks in 2018.
Since then, crews have made significant progress on the outside of the building, including installing a new roof, paneling system, and windows.
The focus has shifted to the interior.
Indiana Landmarks says it's not yet sure what the future of the building is.
"The goal is to preserve the building, see it rehabilitated, and adaptably reused. We don't know what that end-use will be at this time. Our goal is to stabilize the building. Clean the interior out, so that it is ready for its next chapter," Tommy Kleckner said.
Project managers hope to have the interior of the building cleared in six to eight weeks.