Crews bring in the cranes as Terre Haute casino work continues

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you've driven down Margaret Avenue in Terre Haute, you've probably seen crews working on the Queen of Terre Haute casino.

We stopped by on Wednesday to see where the project stands. We here's some serious dirt work being done.

Crews have brought in a massive crane to the site. Several building materials are also at the construction site.

Once complete, the casino is expected to have 125 hotel rooms 1,000 slot machines, and 50 game tables.