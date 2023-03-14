 Skip to main content
Crews battle large in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Firefighters battled a large fire in Terre Haute Tuesday night.

It was at a building on the corner of 13th and Liberty Avenue.

News 10 saw large flames coming from the roof of a brick building. That building had a sign that said "Maple Building and Supply" on the outside.

Terre Haute Fire Chief, Bill Berry said no one was in the building and there were no injuries.

Berry said the building did have electricity and gas.

Officials closed down 13th street from Liberty to Tippecanoe to battle the fire.

