Crew Carwash raises more than $180,000 for fundraiser

Crew Carwash, in partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters, raised more than $180,000 during its 14th annual Crew for Kids fundraiser.
As part of its Crew for Kids fundraiser, Crew committed to donating 50 percent of the proceeds from all Ultimate Washes sold to Big Brothers Big Sisters.
The event took place Saturday, July 15, at all 41 Indiana Crew Carwash locations.
With the help of the community, Crew for Kids raised $181,706 in total for Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies across Indiana and Minnesota.
In total, the company has raised more than $1,000,000 for the nonprofit since its inaugural Crew for Kids fundraiser in 2010.
With the funds raised, Big Brothers Big Sisters will be able to create and support more than 90 new matches this year in the communities they serve.
Since 2010, several hundred "Littles" have benefited from a mentor because of the Crew for Kids event.
Big Brothers Big Sisters is an organization that matches kids with caring adult mentors to help support them and empower them to reach their full potential. Big Brothers Big Sisters will use this money to create one-to-one mentoring relationships between "Bigs" and "Littles" in the community.
Funds raised benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies that serve markets in which Crew has locations.