Crestwood students can get Paris Library cards at no cost

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - Just in time for the new school year, students at Crestwood School in Paris can get free library cards to the public library.
Crestwood, also known as Paris Community Unit School District #4, mostly serves families outside Paris city limits.
Illinois law has restrictions on libraries serving people outside their tax district unless an annual fee is paid.
In a new agreement, Crestwood will pay the fee by providing resources to the library, including professional development and safety training for library staff. This will allow Paris Carnegie Public Library to extending its services to students of the rural district at no cost.
"I'm grateful that Crestwood has a school board that recognized the value and support we could bring to Crestwood kids," said Ceili Boylan, director of the library. "Sometimes these agreements are difficult to reach, but I think we all came in with the same goal of supporting the kids."
Boylan said the library cards will be for students, not their families.
"We are hoping that everyone will respect the spirit of this agreement and won't abuse it. We can suspend cards we feel are being misused, but I'm hoping it doesn't come to that," she said.
Students won't even have to go to the public library to use their cards.
Boylan said Crestwood staff will return books to the library and pick up more during the school year for students who don't have a way to get there.