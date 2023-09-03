Crawfordsville man arrested after crashing into Parke County mobile home

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Crawfordsville man was arrested after crashing into a mobile home in northern Parke County.
The crash happened Saturday around 7:30 a.m. along U.S. Highway 41, north of County Road 1050 N. That's north of Turkey Run State Park.
The Parke County Sheriff said the driver, Trevor Surface, 20, of Crawfordsville was traveling south on U.S. 41 when he left the road, crashing through a tree row and into a mobile home.
No one was in the mobile home at the time.
After the crash, the sheriff's office said Surface and the passenger left the scene.
Surface was later located and arrested for leaving the scene of an accident, minor consumption of alcohol and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
The passenger had minor injuries.