Crawford County receives new voting machines

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Crawford County, Illinois, has received new voting machines. The machines use large touch screens for voters to place their choices. At the end, voters can go over their selections.
Once completed, a paper ballot is printed off. That ballot is then placed in another machine. That machine will scan the ballot as it is inserted. In total there are three copies of a person's ballot to ensure the correct vote is tallied.
Like the old machines, the new equipment is never connected to the internet. This prevents security breaches.
The old machines were still in good shape. The problem was an old laptop that handled software was in desperate need of upgrading. However, the software could not just be installed on a new computer.
That meant everything had to be upgraded.
"It became a matter of necessity. Just didn't want to be in the middle of an election, of course, and everything fail. So we started looking. Thrilled with the equipment and demos and use so far," Crawford County Clerk Fayrene Wright said.