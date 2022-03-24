Crawford County receives new voting machines

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana... Wabash River at Lafayette. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... Wildcat Creek near Lafayette. Wabash River at Covington, Clinton, Terre Haute, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, Montezuma, and Mount Carmel. .Rainfall totals late last week as high as one inch, and additional rainfall of one to two plus inches from Tuesday through today, is leading to lowland flooding along the entire length of the Wabash River, on the White River from Centerton downstream, and on the East Fork White River at Seymour. Flooding on the Wabash and White is expected to last into the first week of April, and on the East Fork White until March 27. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma. * WHEN...Until early Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to flood. Higher bottomlands begin to flood. Water backs up most local tributaries. River water is at the top of some private levees. Lowest county roads begin to flood. Parke CR 75 W begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:45 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 18.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:45 AM EDT Thursday was 18.1 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 19.6 feet early Sunday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday afternoon to 12.3 feet. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&