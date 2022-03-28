Crawford County Health Department needing input from the community

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Crawford County is putting together its Community Health Improvement Plan. Every five years, communities across the state form these plans.
Crawford county is looking to its residents for input to decide what they need to improve. The health department is asking residents to fill out a survey. That survey asks questions regarding health issues in the community.
The goal is to find out what is needed from the perspective of everyone in the community. Those answers are then taken to a committee of local leaders.
Folks from the health department are joined by various leaders from the hospital, sheriff's office, and other areas. All areas that have a hand in improving the health and well-being of Crawford county.
Finished surveys have already been coming in.
"Mental health was a huge portion of it. Because even like substance abuse and things falls into that. After covid, we saw a huge uptick in the mental health issues in the community," Madelyn Taylor with the Crawford County Health Department said.