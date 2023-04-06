 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Montezuma...and at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant
Site down to Mount Carmel.

.Lowland, minor flooding continues along the Wabash River at
Montezuma...and at Hutsonville down to Mount Carmel.  The Wabash has
crested...with flooding forecast to end tonight at both Montezuma
and Vincennes.  Minor flooding is expected to continue amid rain-
free conditions...at Hutsonville and Riverton into Sunday...and at
Mount Carmel into the middle of next week.

Minor flooding primarily impacts local river roads, parks, and
agricultural land. Dry conditions are expected through next week...
which will allow the lowest portions of the Wabash River to crest
and fall below flood by next weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by noon Friday.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 14.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EDT Thursday was 15.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow morning and continue falling to 5.9 feet Sunday,
April 16.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Crawford county family home destroyed by Friday's tornado

  • Updated
  • 0

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - It is a story that is hard to tell, but Kyle Easton is happy to be alive to tell that story.

Easton and his family have spent the week salvaging what they could from their home in Crawford County.

Unfortunately, their home was in the direct path of last Friday’s tornado.

“As soon as the lights went out, we tried our best to get in the basement as soon as possible,” said Easton.

“My little brother shut the basement door as we heard the back door smash open. It sounded like an explosion of glass.”

The tornado completely leveled Easton’s home.

The damage to the home was so bad, the family had to be rescued from the basement by first responders.

Easton said he and his family made it out uninjured.

“Luckily, all of our pets survived. I just feel so bad for her neighbors around here.”

Easton told me two of his neighbors passed away in the storm.

Almost one week to the day, and all that is left of the family's home is a burning pile of rubble.

Easton said he and his family are extremely grateful for all of the help and support they have received.

“It makes you feel like you’re not alone in this situation. It is great to see the community come together through something so tragic.”

The Red Cross along with community and state partners will be hosting a multi-agency resource center event at the Robinson Community Center located at 300 Lincoln Street in Robinson.

This event will provide resources and assistance to those affected by last Friday's storm.

The event will take place from 10am to 4pm. 

Those attending the event will need to bring a photo id and proof of address.

If you are unable to make the event, you can stop by the County Operations Center to pick up an application or call 618-469-3040.

Recommended for you