Crawford county family home destroyed by Friday's tornado

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - It is a story that is hard to tell, but Kyle Easton is happy to be alive to tell that story.
Easton and his family have spent the week salvaging what they could from their home in Crawford County.
Unfortunately, their home was in the direct path of last Friday’s tornado.
“As soon as the lights went out, we tried our best to get in the basement as soon as possible,” said Easton.
“My little brother shut the basement door as we heard the back door smash open. It sounded like an explosion of glass.”
The tornado completely leveled Easton’s home.
The damage to the home was so bad, the family had to be rescued from the basement by first responders.
Easton said he and his family made it out uninjured.
“Luckily, all of our pets survived. I just feel so bad for her neighbors around here.”
Easton told me two of his neighbors passed away in the storm.
Almost one week to the day, and all that is left of the family's home is a burning pile of rubble.
Easton said he and his family are extremely grateful for all of the help and support they have received.
“It makes you feel like you’re not alone in this situation. It is great to see the community come together through something so tragic.”
The Red Cross along with community and state partners will be hosting a multi-agency resource center event at the Robinson Community Center located at 300 Lincoln Street in Robinson.
This event will provide resources and assistance to those affected by last Friday's storm.
The event will take place from 10am to 4pm.
Those attending the event will need to bring a photo id and proof of address.
If you are unable to make the event, you can stop by the County Operations Center to pick up an application or call 618-469-3040.