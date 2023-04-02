 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette to Vincennes.

.Flooding continues along much of the Wabash River. More
precipitation is in the forecast and this will result in prolonged
flooding into mid to late next week.

Those with interests along area waterways should monitor forecasts
for the latest information.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Flooding of rural roads is in progress
behind Honey Creek Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee
breaks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CDT Saturday /8:30 PM EDT Saturday/ the stage was
17.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 PM CDT Saturday /8:30 PM EDT Saturday/ was
18.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.6
feet Tuesday evening. It will then fall below flood stage
early Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Crawford County damage; buildings leveled by deadly storm

  • Updated
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL. (WTHI) - Crawford County residents are left picking up the pieces, after a tornado tore through the area late Friday night.

"It is devastating, you know. I have been in this community for 32 years now. It is hard to know somebody and see them go through these troubles," Crawford County Sheriff Bill Rutan said.

Planes turned inside out, and the airport flattened to the ground.

Down the road -- an incomplete home -- where News 10 is told, a woman sat by her steps all night taking cover.

Sheriff Rutan escorted us to the most damaged areas. Among them was Lincoln Trail College's south campus. We ended up at the site of the college's uprooted telecoms building, where students learn how to repair power poles. Meanwhile, fallen poles surround the once learning environment.

Across the street were remnants of a two-story farm house. Sheriff Rutan tells News 10 rescue crews had to dig the family out of the basement. They are all safe, but sustained minor injuries.

The sheriff urges folks not to drive through impacted areas due to power lines that litter the streets.

"It's unfortunate it happened, but a community as ours is -- it just shows how well everybody works together and is there to support each other," Sheriff Rutan said.