Crawford County damage; buildings leveled by deadly storm

CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL. (WTHI) - Crawford County residents are left picking up the pieces, after a tornado tore through the area late Friday night.
"It is devastating, you know. I have been in this community for 32 years now. It is hard to know somebody and see them go through these troubles," Crawford County Sheriff Bill Rutan said.
Planes turned inside out, and the airport flattened to the ground.
Down the road -- an incomplete home -- where News 10 is told, a woman sat by her steps all night taking cover.
Sheriff Rutan escorted us to the most damaged areas. Among them was Lincoln Trail College's south campus. We ended up at the site of the college's uprooted telecoms building, where students learn how to repair power poles. Meanwhile, fallen poles surround the once learning environment.
Across the street were remnants of a two-story farm house. Sheriff Rutan tells News 10 rescue crews had to dig the family out of the basement. They are all safe, but sustained minor injuries.
The sheriff urges folks not to drive through impacted areas due to power lines that litter the streets.
"It's unfortunate it happened, but a community as ours is -- it just shows how well everybody works together and is there to support each other," Sheriff Rutan said.