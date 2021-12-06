Crawford County Airport looks to add new taxiway with help from the state of Illinois

Weather Alert

...LIGHT ACCUMULATING SNOW TUESDAY NIGHT... An upper level disturbance will track across the region Tuesday night...bringing a period of light snowfall from Tuesday evening through the predawn hours Wednesday. Snow accumulations will be light...with most locations seeing a half inch to one inch by Wednesday morning. A few spots may see slightly higher amounts. The timing of the snowfall along with it being the first widespread accumulation of the season will likely produce higher impacts to travelers early Wednesday...especially during the morning commute. Be prepared for icy spots on roads...bridges and overpasses. Untreated roads may be snow covered as well.