...LIGHT ACCUMULATING SNOW TUESDAY NIGHT...

An upper level disturbance will track across the region Tuesday
night...bringing a period of light snowfall from Tuesday evening
through the predawn hours Wednesday. Snow accumulations will be
light...with most locations seeing a half inch to one inch by
Wednesday morning. A few spots may see slightly higher amounts.

The timing of the snowfall along with it being the first
widespread accumulation of the season will likely produce higher
impacts to travelers early Wednesday...especially during the
morning commute. Be prepared for icy spots on roads...bridges and
overpasses. Untreated roads may be snow covered as well.

Crawford County Airport looks to add new taxiway with help from the state of Illinois

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - The Crawford County Airport sits between Palestine and Robinson. Everyday commuters come in and out of the small airport. Folks from Marathon, Hershey, and the hospital use the airport's two runways to get to Crawford County quickly. A new project will make that trip safer.

Right now there are only two taxiways at the airport. Planes coming in from the west or the north can simply taxi off just fine.

But things get tricky coming from the east or the south. After landing plans have to turn around and taxi back down the runway to get to an available taxiway. This can be dangerous when multiple flights are in the flight pattern.

A new project will add a new taxiway for the airport's main runway. Crawford county was awarded 4.9 million dollars from the state for the project. The airport will have to come up with 10 percent of that funding.

Airport manager Howard Hunt says, "We're looking forward to the improvement. I know it's going to add to the safety factor. As far as the planes coming here, they don't have to worry about people back taxiing down the runway."