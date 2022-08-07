VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A fatal crash on State Road 63 leaves two dead.
The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says this happened at 6:45 a.m. on Sunday on State Road 63 at the Durkees Ferry Road intersection.
In a preliminary investigation, they say a passenger car was headed eastbound on Durkees Ferry Road and approached the State Road 63 intersection.
From here, the car crossed the State Road 63 Southbound lane of traffic. At the same time, a Penske moving truck with a trailer carrying an SUV was headed Southbound on State Road 63.
The Sheriff's Office says the Penske moving truck attempted to avoid a collision, but ended up crashing into the passenger car and ended up on top of it.
Both vehicles came to rest in a ditch just south of the intersection.
The Sheriff's Office says both people in the passenger car were pronounced dead on the scene.
No names are released at this time due to pending family notification.
This is still an ongoing investigation and we will bring you more information as it becomes available.