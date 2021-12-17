Crash lands on Terre Haute middle school's tennis court

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Friday morning crash landed on a Terre Haute middle school's tennis court.
It happened just before 9:30 at Sarah Scott Middle School, just off of Lockport Road.
Our crew reported seeing one vehicle on the school's tennis court. It appeared to have gone through the fence.
Crash into Sarah Scott Middle School's tennis court
We've reached out to the Terre Haute Police Department and the Vigo County School Corporation for more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.