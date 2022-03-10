Crash in Sullivan County sends one to the hospital

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was flown to an Indianapolis hospital after a crash in Sullivan County on Wednesday.
Officials said it happened on US 41 about 4:20 p.m.
Indiana State Police tell News 10 one of the drivers involved was treated and released from Sullivan County Community Hospital.
Another driver was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital with not life threatening injuries.
Police said driver inattentiveness caused the crash.
Drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash.