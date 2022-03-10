Crash in Sullivan County sends one to the hospital

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois... Wabash River at Clinton. Wabash River at Covington. Wabash River at Vincennes. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... Wabash River at Lafayette. Wabash River at Terre Haute. Wabash River at Mount Carmel. Wabash River at Riverton. Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. Wabash River at Montezuma. .Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork White, White, and Wabash Rivers and their tributaries. River stages are rising again due to previous rainfall over the weekend. Minor flooding is largely expected, which primarily impacts river roads, parks, and agricultural land. The crest on the Wabash River is between Lafayette and Covington. The crest on the White River is near Spencer. The crest on the East Fork White River is between Seymour and Rivervale. New precipitation amounts through the weekend will not impact current flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton Lake. Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills about 75 percent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:30 AM CST Thursday /10:30 AM EST Thursday/ the stage was 19.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CST Thursday /10:30 AM EST Thursday/ was 20.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.9 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&