Crash causes car to flip over

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was sent to the hospital after an early morning crash.
It happened just after 1:30 Tuesday morning.
A car flipped over in the 4300 block of U.S. Highway 41. near Fuson Automotive.
One person was trapped inside the vehicle for a short time.
That person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
Another person who was inside the car told our photojournalist that the driver who hit them took off after the crash.
A deputy at the scene told us that the suspect was found down the road at the Kia dealership.
That person's name has not been released.