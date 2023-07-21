Crane Army Ammunition Activity in Martin County has new leadership

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - There's new leadership for the Crane Army Ammunition Activity in Martin County. Colonel Franyate Taylor is now the 21st commander of the activity.
She will replace former commander Colonel Santee Vasquez.
A change of command ceremony was held Thursday.
Colonel Taylor started her career in the Army as an enlisted soldier in 1991. In 1999, she earned her commission as a Second Lieutenant.
"I am humbled for the opportunity to work, lead and interact with this great team—both at Joint Munitions Command and here at Crane," Taylor said in a written statement.