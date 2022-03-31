Cracker Barrel session lets you talk with local legislators

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WHTI) - Folks in Parke County will have a chance to talk with legislators at an upcoming Cracker Barrel session.
State Senator Phil Boots from District 23 and State Representative Alan Morrison will be at the event.
It's happening at bridge 61 in Rockville.
The event will start at 9 A.M. on Saturday.
Legislators will give an update on the latest issues in Indiana, and a Q-AND-A session will follow.
Parke County Leaders said it's important for residents to get to know their lawmakers.
The Chamber of Commerce said residents might also have a chance to speak one-on-one with the panelists after the event.