Coxville Road covered bridge could be open by the end of next week, following repairs

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have an update for you on a covered bridge in Parke County that had a tree fall on it.
County commissioner Jim Meece says right now, the covered bridge on Coxville Road is still unsafe to drive through.
The Memorial Day weekend has delayed the repairs just a bit.
Meece says he is thankful the tree wasn't any closer to the bridge.
He says if it was, the entire bridge could have been destroyed.
"I'm just thrilled that the bridge wasn't lost. We've got 31 still, but we've had as many as 60 at one time. Each one is a treasure to us now and I'm glad this one was able to be saved and get back in business pretty quickly," Meece said.
Commissioners hope to have the bridge open by the end of next week.