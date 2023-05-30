 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Tuesday
May 30th for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll, Tippecanoe, Howard, Boone, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware,
Hendricks, Vigo, Shelby, Brown, and Bartholomew...

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Coxville Road covered bridge could be open by the end of next week, following repairs

  • Updated
  • 0
Bridge

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have an update for you on a covered bridge in Parke County that had a tree fall on it.

County commissioner Jim Meece says right now, the covered bridge on Coxville Road is still unsafe to drive through.

The Memorial Day weekend has delayed the repairs just a bit.

Meece says he is thankful the tree wasn't any closer to the bridge.

He says if it was, the entire bridge could have been destroyed.

"I'm just thrilled that the bridge wasn't lost. We've got 31 still, but we've had as many as 60 at one time. Each one is a treasure to us now and I'm glad this one was able to be saved and get back in business pretty quickly," Meece said.

Commissioners hope to have the bridge open by the end of next week.